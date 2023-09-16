The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that an investigation has commenced into the cause of the tragic demise of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

According to a statement issued on Saturday, September 16, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has directed a full-scale criminal investigation into the case.

Source: Legit.ng