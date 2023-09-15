The Lagos State Police Command has said the body of late singer Mohbad can be exhumed for autopsy if the need arises

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this during an Instagram live session with media personality, Daddy Freeze

Hundeyin asked the public to submit their information and authorities will commence an investigation into Mohbad's controversial death

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Police Command in Lagos has said it will harmonise information within itself and ensure that justice is done in Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Mohbad’s death.

This is according to Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

Mohbad's body may be exhumed

Hundeyin gave the assurance during a Facebook Live with media personality Daddy Freeze on Thursday night, September 14.

Hundeyin also said if need be, Mohbad’s body will be exhumed and autopsy carried out.

His words:

"The Force PRO (Olumuyiwa Adejobi) issued a statement this evening (Thursday) saying that investigation will commence and that's what we're going to do.

"If need be, the body will be exhumed. It's not too late. The body can be exhumed and autopsy can be performed.

“The statement also states that people should bring whatever information they have to the commissioner of police in Lagos State. "That's because we don't want to do hierarchy anymore. Take it to Force CID, bring it to Lagos Command. It doesn't matter.

"We're going to harmonise it within ourselves and ensure that justice is done."

