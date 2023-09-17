The claim that the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad, was attested in 2022 has been denied by a source in the NDLEA

In February 2022, the operatives of the NDLEA stormed the home where the signees of the Marlian Records were staying and arrested some six persons

But a source privy to the arrest disclosed that two singers were arrested among six persons, but the late Mohbad was never part of the arrested persons

Ikeja, Lagos - A source within the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, known as Mohbad, was never arrested during the alleged raid of the Marlian Records in 2022.

In February 2022, the anti-narcotic agency stormed and raided a property in the Idado Estate of Lagos where signees of Naira Marley live, The Cable reported.

NDLEA speaks on the arrest of Mohbad in 2022 Photo Credit: NDLEA

Source: Twitter

During the period, the spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that two artists were arrested at the Marlian Records house alongside four others.

Mohbad: NDLEA raids Marlian House in 2022

Babafemi disclosed that:

“Some quantities of Cannabis and Molly were recovered from their apartment and car.”

He added that the six arrested persons included two females and four males.

As of that period, videos on social media showed the officials of the NDLEA trying to cuff the arrested artists.

Also, it was widely reported that the late Mohbad was among the arrested artists.

However, sources closer to the development disclosed that Mohbad was never among those arrested and detained by the NDLEA.

Mohbad: List of Marlian members NDLEA arrested during raid in 2022

According to the source, the names of the six arrested suspects did not include Ilerioluwa Oladimeji. The names are listed below:

Oniyide Azeez (Zinoleesky)

Owoeye Michael (m)

Abimbola Ogbe (m)

Dominica Chinwe (f)

Olaolohun Shubomi Mariam (f)

Ibrahim Alawo (m)

The 27-year-old Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12 and was buried on Wednesday, September 13.

The Lagos State police command has begun investigating the death singer to unravel the real cause.

