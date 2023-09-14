The management of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, confirmed his death on Tuesday, September 12

Shortly after his death, a video showing the moment a group of men stormed the music set of the singer and attempted to harass him while with Zlatan Ibile sparked outrage on social media

Weighing into the conversation, a lawyer said those seen in the video should be arrested and prosecuted

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Bolanle Cole, a lawyer, has asked the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to arrest some men who allegedly stormed the music set of deceased singer, Mohbad, to harass him.

The lawyer also said the suspects should be charged to court.

Mohbad: "Police should make arrests", lawyer

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27. His death has continued to elicit intense controversies.

Fans of Mohbad have continued to demand investigation into the circumstances that led to his death.

In a video, a nurse at the hospital where Mohbad reportedly died disclosed that he passed away due to the charm used on him.

Some speculations also claimed he suffered several harassments and was depressed.

Reacting to a video where Mohbad reportedly suffered harassment, Barrister Cole wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Nigerian Police should pick up everyone in that video for interrogation and further investigation.

“Incase they don’t know what to arrest and charge them for: Let me assist:

1. Assault

2. Battery

3. Threat to life

4. Breach of public peace

5. And Terrorism.

“Mohbad should undergo autopsy”, doctor

