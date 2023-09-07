Operatives of the Ekiti state police command have arrested 10 suspects over the death of Atanda Modupe Deborah

The deceased, a 200-level nursing student of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, was found dead in a shallow grave

The police promised to fish out the perpetrator(s) and make sure they face the full wrath of the law

Ekiti state, Oye-Ekiti - Ten suspects have been arrested by the police in connection to the death of a 200-level nursing student of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE), Atanda Modupe Deborah.

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu Sunday, disclosed this via the command’s handle on X (formerly Twitter) @EkitiPoliceNG.

FUOYE nursing student, Modupe Deborah found dead in a shallow grave Photo Credit: @ToyosiGodwin

Source: Twitter

Suspects are being investigated

Abutu said the suspects were arrested and are being investigated after Deborah was found dead in a shallow grave.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He explained that Deborah, who was declared missing within the school premises on Tuesday, September 2023.

"Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy while 10 suspects are currently in custody undergoing investigation."

Missing FUOYE student found dead in shallow grave

The Police PRO stated that the missing student was found dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the nursing Lecture Hall.

Abutu added that Commissioner of Police, Ogundare Dare has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of Deborah’s death.

“…the Commissioner vows that the Command will do everything possible to unearth the identity of the perpetrator(s) and ensure they are made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Missing FUOYE Student Found Dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Atanda Modupe Deborah, has been found dead.

Atanda, a 200-level student in the Department of Nursing, was declared missing after she set out to study at night on Monday, September 4.

UNIPORT final-year student stabs girlfriend to death

A final-year student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Victor Ochonogor, has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Success Regha, to death in Benin City, Edo state.

The 24-year-old suspect killed Sucess at 10, Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, off Sapele Road, on Monday, August 28.

Man kills 75-year-old wife for refusing to sleep with him

An 84-year-old man in Edo state, Gabriel Ahuwa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 75-year-old wife for refusing to sleep with him.

The state police spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this while parading Ahuwa and 197 other suspects.

Source: Legit.ng