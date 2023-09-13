Following the death of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, videos have surfaced showing relatives of the deceased trying to seize the late singer’s properties from his wife, Omowunmi

In a video doing the rounds on social media, an elderly man who is supposedly a family member was captured saying the singer’s wife should not be trusted

Reacting, Rinsola Abiola, one of the daughters of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, tackled bereaved family members who are only after assets

Ikeja, Lagos state - Amid reports of dispute erupting over late singer Mohbad’s inheritance, Rinsola Abiola, one of the daughters of late Moshood Abiola, has said some families only care about a man's wealth.

Moshood Abiola is the widely-acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election annulled by the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida.

Mohbad's family are reportedly victimising his partner's at burial. Photo credits: @RinsolaAbiola, @iammohbad

Mohbad: 'May God shield us from poverty'

Rinsola said for families that have their eyes primarily on a man’s wealth, “once he dies, it's payback time.”

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Ridwan Oke, had criticised family members who “start misbehaving” after their relative dies.

Rinsola quoted the post and stated that most family members do not actually care about the children the deceased spouse leaves behind.

She wrote:

“As far as they're concerned, the wife and her kids prevented them from accessing (enough of) the man's wealth and once he dies, it's payback time.

"May God shield us from poverty, covetousness, and wickedness.”

