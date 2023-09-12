The viral video of the President of the National Union Of Adamawa State Students (NUASS) using police officers as bodyguards has got many people talking

A military and security affairs commentator, Deji Adesogan, said he does not blame the Student Union President but the DPO in the area

Another Nigerian said he wonders what the Student Union President will do if he becomes the Nigerian President

Adamawa state - A military and security affairs commentator, Deji Adesogan, has reacted to the viral video of the President of the National Union Of Adamawa State Students (NUASS) using police officers as bodyguards.

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), @DejiAdesogan, he said he does not blame the Student Union President for using policemen as his bodyguards but the divisional police officer (DPO) in the area and the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Adamawa State Student Union President uses policemen as bodyguards Photo Credit: @DejiAdesogan

Source: Twitter

“Well, I don’t blame the Student Union President in Adamawa State using Policemen as BodyGuards at freewill, I can only blame the DPO/CP covering that axis.”

Nigerians react as Adamawa Student Union President uses police as bodyguards

Some Nigerians have reacted to the viral video, questioning the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force.

@real_stqinless

If this one catch Nigeria Presidency

@Kanto43969876

I want to criticise but then I see the level of cultism/organised crime at your unis. I'll probably want a guard too knowing how much political leverage these SUG positions have.

@tariqq2

Not so sure but I think it's not illegal coz one need to request/ apply for police escort and it's usually not free, musicians, footballer's etc do have police escort and average Nigerian can

@JmoonJ_

Do they pay these guys for been a student union president coz this one is now behaving like our usual corrupted politicians.

@Olalekanakogun

SUG President of an institution in Adamawa State, or SUG President of the entire Adamawa State?

@Sadiq_002

Problems start from the scratch. This is where embezzlement starts from.

@fecomnet2

Na police useless. If they know their work, would they have even agreed to be there?

Source: Legit.ng