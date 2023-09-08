Videos of a departmental student, moving around with armed security personnel have stirred reactions online

Many who reacted to the development disclosed that students of AL Qalam University Katsina, are indecent and corrupt

Few, however, concluded that the student was only trying to grab the attention of his peers in the institution

Katsina state, Katsina - The convoy of a departmental president of AL Qalam University, Katsina state, has got many talking.

The videos were shared by an X user (formerly known as Twitter), Engr Yasir Arafat Jubril @oil_shaeikhon on Thursday, September 7.

While some described the student who's seen in the viral footage with heavy security men as a "show off", few condemned the students of the institution, over their lack of decent, moral value and character.

Interestingly, a few wondered what would happen if the student eventually emerged as the Students Union Government at the institution.

Nigerians react to the student moving with armed security personnel

As usual, Nigerians reacted to the video of the student, who is moving with not armed men but expensive cars and Legit.ng captured their opinions.

@JibrinYola tweeted:

"From day one you know our Youths are corrupt."

@HabuSadeik tweeted:

"Departmental not even SUG?."

@Nassday tweeted:

"That University is more of a curse to our city. The immorality of their students is top notch and uncontrolled. They can do better."

@_lukmanB tweeted:

"Allah ya Jikan Sani lugga badan ya mutu ba. It's suspension on spot. You can't even dare."

@_ChiefProtocol tweeted:

"But this isn't an everyday convoy now, it's just a paparazzi packaging for a certain event."

