Anele Miracle, the president of SUG of Rivers State University (RSU), explained the bodyguards he moves around with were normal students and not people hired from outside

The SUG president, who is a 300-Level student in the Department of Sociology, was elected on October 14, 2022, and inaugurated on January 30, 2023

Anele said he decided to add more value to the office just to make sure that the beauty of the office comes out, with the bodyguards he moves with

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - President of the Students’ Union Government at Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Anele Miracle, has revealed the real reason why he moves around with bodyguards.

In an interview with The Punch, the 300-level student maintained that the bodyguards are normal students he hired to add more value to his office in the school, adding they are not armed.

Anele explains why he moves around with bodyguards

The SUG noted that they are not hired from outside but assigned by the management to keep him safe from any form of harassment while noting he is still an undergraduate.

He said,

"They are not armed bodyguards. They are normal students. You know the position of the office of the President is accompanied by a lot of respect and dignity. So for me, I decided to add more value to the office just to make sure that the beauty of the office comes out."

Anele explained who assigned the bodyguards to him

Speaking further on how he hired the bodyguards to work with him, Anele said,

"They are Man O’ War officials assigned to work with me."

Explaining who assigned them to work with him and how he kit them up, Anele opined thus:

"The management. The moment you’re elected as the SUG President, you have the privilege to work with Man O’ War officers because the office is such a sensitive one. So to avoid harassment, embarrassment and all that."

Meanwhile, Anele was elected on October 14, 2022, and inaugurated on January 30, 2023.

