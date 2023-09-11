DATKEM Plaza is an illegal structure without an approved plan, the Ogun state government disclosed via a statement

The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led government said the structure contravened the physical planning laws and violated the building codes of the state

Recalling the various incidences of building disasters across the country, the Ogun government said it will not fold its arms and allow such an occurrence

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has revealed why the DATKEM Plaza was demolished.

Legit reported that on Sunday, September 10, Governor Abiodun authorised the demolition of DATKEM Plaza, the multi-million naira plaza owned by Olufunke Daniel, the wife of a former governor and now senator, Gbenga Daniel.

DATKEM Plaza violated the building codes

In a swift reaction, the Ogun state government, in a statement via its official X page (formerly known as Twitter), disclosed that the building was an illegal structure that violated the physical planning laws of the land.

Governor Abiodun, in the statement signed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Olayiwola Abiodun noted:

"The structure, contravened the state’s physical planning laws and violated the building codes of the state with numerous defects."

Abiodun added that the developers ignored several efforts made by the state government to halt further development on-site.

"Government officials requested the structural engineer in charge of the building to avail the state of the structural equilibrium of the building, a request that was ignored," Abiodun said.

