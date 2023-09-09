Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, refuted media reports suggesting he planned to invite the EFCC to investigate his predecessor, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello

Wike's office dismissed the claim as baseless and aimed at causing discord among the public

While Wike expressed concerns about project irregularities in the FCT, he never authorised or considered inviting EFCC or ICPC, his office added

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dismissed media reports claiming he plans to investigate his predecessor, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello.

The reports had claimed that Wike plans to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the immediate past FCT minister, Bello, over certain irregularities in the award of contracts.

However, the former Rivers state governor, in a statement released on Saturday, September 9, debunked the claim.

The statement signed by Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press at the Office of the FCT Minister, described the reports as "entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever."

Ogunleye added that the reports are "clearly designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion among the general public."

Contracts awards: Wike expresses concerns

The statement, nevertheless, confirmed that Wike, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of some projects.

"However, at no point did he contemplate or authorize any action by anyone within or outside the FCT Administration to invite the EFCC or ICPC to investigate the former FCT Minister in connection with these or any other matters," Ogunleye reiterated.

He urged the public to disregard the story in its entirety.

Source: Legit.ng