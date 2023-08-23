FCT, Abuja - The scheduled arraignment of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been stalled once again.

Emefiele is being charged with corruption and conspiracy along with Ms Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro.

Emefiele’s case was not listed on the court’s list. Photo Credits: CBN/Court of Appeal

Source: Facebook

Emefiele not present in court

As reported by The Nation, Emefiele’s case was not listed on the court’s list this morning, August 23, and the suspended CBN governor and Yaro were not in court.

It was gathered that there wasn't a heavy security presence, and lawyers from all the parties were also not in court.

Justice Hamza Muazu, who was on vacation, adjourned the case last week.

Suit against Emefiele could not be heard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was arraigned before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Thursday, August 17 over an alleged N6.9 billion procurement fraud.

However, the proceedings were stalled due to the absence of the first and second defendants because they were said to be indisposed.

Source: Legit.ng