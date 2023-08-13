Senator Shehu Sani has described the CBN as the most fraudulent institution of government under Buhari's administration

The former federal lawmaker said that's if what he reads about the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is true

Sani expressed shock that it happened under administration of Buhari, who "accused his predecessors of state heists"

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has revealed the most fraudulent institution of government under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was the fraudulent institution of government in the history of Nigeria.

He, however, noted that’s if what he read is the true situation of the Apex Bank.

Writing via his Twitter handle @ShehuSani, he wondered how such could happen under Buhari

“The CBN under Buhari is the most opaque and fraudulent institution of Government in the history of Nigeria if what we read is the true situation of the Apex Bank. How did this happened under a man who has historically accused his predecessors of state heists.”

