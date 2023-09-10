FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aisha Ahmad.

Ahmad, who is in charge of Financial System Stability, was reportedly arrested over her alleged "fraudulent acquisition of shares in Titan Bank/Union Bank and Polaris Bank.”

DSS has detained Deputy CBN Governor, Aisha Ahmad, amidst share acquisition scandal. Photo credit: @DaRadioGeneral

Source: Twitter

DSS 'interrogates' CBN's deputy governor, Ahmad

Details of the reported arrest are still sketchy.

Ahmad was appointed Deputy CBN governor on October 6, 2017, replacing Sarah Alade, who retired in March 2017. She was confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on March 22, 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reported in a now-deleted tweet:

“The CBN Deputy Governor is currently being interrogated on how $300 million to complete the acquisition of Union Bank was raised by Titan Bank."

Premium Times also reported on the development on Sunday, September 10.

Neither the CBN nor the DSS have spoken officially about the arrest which was first reported late Saturday, September 9.

DSS arrests CBN's Kingsley Obiora

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the deputy governor of the Economic Policy Directorate of the CBN, Kingsley Obiora, was reportedly detained by officials of the DSS.

Obiora's detention has thrown the CBN into a state of anxiety as many staff of the apex bank are confused.

CBN refuses to confirm Obiora's arrest

Legit.ng also reported that the DSS refused to confirm Obiora's arrest.

The DSS has been questioning top CBN officials over the activities of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

DSS arrests public officials, others

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the DSS said it has received reports from some state governments relating to the diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

Consequently, the Nigerian secret police said it undertook investigations and recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.

Source: Legit.ng