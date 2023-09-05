FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday, September 5, said it has received reports from some state governments relating to the diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

This was made known in a statement issued by Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSS, and obtained by Legit.ng.

DSS apprehends suspects over palliative diversion. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

N5bn palliative: DSS nabs unscrupulous persons

Consequently, the Nigerian secret police said it undertook investigations and recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.

The statement partly reads:

“While this operation is ongoing in other states, the Service has for instance, intercepted a suspected criminal syndicate in Nasarawa State responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives meant for the vulnerable in the place.

“Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold. The suspects have, however, been handed over for appropriate disciplinary measures.”

The DSS, therefore, called on members of the public who may have information relating to this emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action.

N5bn palliative to states: Tinubu speaks

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu said governors and local government chairmen should be held responsible if the distribution of subsidy removal palliatives is poorly managed.

He said this while responding to a request by Muslim clerics to be allowed to monitor the distributions nationwide, according to a statement shared on the Twitter (also known as X) page of the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS) disclosed.

Tinubu stated that he cannot give orders to the states as they are closer to the people.

