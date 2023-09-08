In late August, a youth was said to have lost his manhood to a random man at Ekpo Abasi junction by the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) gate, Calabar

Some social media users claim the incident was the second time such would happen; with the first allegedly being at Atimbo

But the police command in the state dismissed the claims and warned people to stop spreading fake news on social media

Calabar, Cross River state - The police in Cross River have quelled rumours that men’s private parts disappeared in Calabar.

Rumours were rife, especially on social media, about the purported disappearance of men's private parts in the state capital.

But in a statement on Friday, September 8, security operatives quashed the speculations.

Claims of mysterious missing manhoods dispelled

Irene Ugbo, the command spokesman, stated that they have investigated the matter and found it to be false, a Guardian newspaper report noted.

Another report by Vanguard newspaper corroborated this.

Ugbo said:

“I want to say it here that the noise that some persons’ manhood has been disappearing in Calabar is not true.

“We have investigated the matter and found that there is nothing of such.

“We want to warn that people should stop spreading falsehood, especially through social media."

