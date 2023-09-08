The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted heavy rainfall in 21 states, with some areas in Kwara and Niger expecting heavy rain on September 8

This forecast includes the possibility of flash flooding, riverine flooding, soil erosion, strong winds, thunder, and lightning

NiMet warns of potential flooding, water-borne disease outbreaks, and disruptions to daily life, urging disaster response management authorities to update flood contingency plans

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted that there will be heavy rainfall in about 21 states in the country on Friday, September 8.

The weather forecast released by NiMet on Thursday, September 7, indicates that some parts of Kwara and Niger states will witness heavy rainfall on Friday.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted heavy rainfall in about 21 states on Friday, September 8. Photo credits: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto, Adeyinka Yusuf/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that 20 other states listed by the agency will experience moderate to heavy rainfalls.

NiMet weather forecast: Fear of flooding increases

According to the forecast, the 24-hour heavy rainfall will range from moderate rainfall to flash flooding, riverine flooding, soil erosion, strong winds, thunder and lightning.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This development may spike the fears of fears of flooding in many parts of the country, especially as the rainy season peaks.

Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Saturday - NiMet

Moving further, NiMet predicted moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday, September 9, in parts of Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Yobe, Benue, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states.

In Borno, Bauchi, Kaduna, and Niger states, the agency predicted low to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

NiMet weather forecast for Sunday

According to Nimet, there are slim prospects of moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Delta, Bayelsa and River states on Sunday, September 10.

Low to moderate Rainfall is predicted in parts of Borno, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi, Plateau, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Oyo, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Cross River, Edo, Rivers and Imo states.

The agency further predicted that there are good chances of very strong winds affecting parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau and Kaduna states, Daily Trust reported.

NiMet warns of flash floods, disease outbreak

Considering the forecast, NiMet warned the authorities and citizens of possible isolated cases of displacements of people due to flash floods.

It also warned of outbreaks of water-borne diseases and isolated cases of damage to weak structures.

According to NiMet, the weather situation could also lead to loss of lives, injuries, reduction in visibility, and interruption of vehicular traffic.

It, therefore, advised the disaster response management authorities to raise awareness among the people and update flood contingency plans.

NiMet weather forecast: States listed for heavy rainfall

Below are the states listed for heavy rainfall:

Sokoto

Zamfara

Katsina

Kano

Bauchi

Kaduna

Plateau

Oyo

Kogi

Nasarawa

Benue

Adamawa

Taraba

Cross River

Imo

Ondo

Edo

Delta

Bayelsa

Rivers

NEMA alert: Cameroon opens Lagdo Dam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received an alert over a looming flood on the banks of River Benue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the alert in a letter dated August 21.

The letter said the Cameroonian government planned to “open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead”.

Source: Legit.ng