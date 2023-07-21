The governor of Bauchi state, Governor Bala Mohammed has sought the intervention of God as the drought worsens in the state

Bauchi state - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has tabled a special prayer before God.

The Bauchi number one citizen, on Thursday, July 20, led a crowd of people in special prayer for rain as the drought situation worsened in the state.

As drought worsens in Bauchi state, Governor Bala Mohammed holds special prayer for rainfall. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Governor Bala Mohammed begs God for rain in Bauchi state

Speaking shortly after the session, Mohammed said the state has been experiencing delayed rainfall, hence the prayer for divine intervention, Daily Trust reported.

Why Bauchi needs rain

He enjoined residents of the state to sustain the prayers for rain to enable farmers to record bumper harvests at the end of this year’s farming season.

Represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, Mohammed commended the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, Islamic clerics and others, for organising the prayer.

He urged the people to support the government’s policies and programmes to enable it to execute viable projects for the sustainable development of the state, The Nation report added.

