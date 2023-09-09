Public affairs analyst and media executive Chibuzor Michael has hailed President Tinubu's strides in ensuring the completion of the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers state

In a lengthy social media post on X, Michael credited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for introducing the initiative

He revealed that the federal government has already awarded the contract to revive the Kaduna and Warri refineries

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

President Bola Ahmed Tinibu has been hailed for upholding his promise to revitalise some of Nigeria's abandoned federal government-owned refineries.

In a viral video that surfaced on social media, workers were seen at the Port Harcourt refinery as rehabilitation work was ongoing.

It has been confirmed that the federal government has awarded the contract to rehabilitate the Kaduna and Warri refinery. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: UGC

Reacting to this video, Chibuzor Michael, a public affairs analyst and staunch supporter of President Tinubu, credited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for his impact on the commencement of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

He wrote on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Port Harcourt refinery rehabilitation progressing on schedule. I remember telling people here that this rehabilitation is unlike the wasteful and ineffective turn around maintenances we've been used to. This is total rehabilitation.

"Kudos to PMB @MBuhari and NNPC Ltd under @MKKyari for the determination to make this work. Mind you, that the Refinery is working does not mean PMS price will reduce very well o, NNPC Ltd are here to do business, make profit and have funds to ensure they pay back their loans and then expand."

FG awards contract for rehabilitation of Kaduna and Warri refineries

Michael also acknowledged President Tinubu for the continuity and for consistently mounting pressure on the NNPCL to continue work in reviving the refinery.

He noted that rehabilitation works will commence in Kaduna and Warri refineries in 2024, noting that the contract has been awarded.

He wrote:

"Kudos to President @officialABAT for being on the neck of NNPC Ltd and with continued support to get this done. Warri and Kaduna refineries are also billed to return to full capacity from 2024. Total overhaul contract was awarded last year."

Tinubu replies Obasanjo as NNPC releases pictures of PH refinery

Meanwhile, the NNPC Limited released pictures of ongoing work at the Port Harcourt Refinery as it sets a December deadline for completion.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo did not believe the promised date was feasible and called on the government to privatize it.

The administration of President Bola Tinubu responded to the former president, pointing out that his comment was an opinion, as he is not an engineer.

Source: Legit.ng