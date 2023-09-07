The NNPC Limited has released pictures of ongoing work at the Port Harcourt Refinery as it sets a December deadline for completion

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo does not believe the promised date is feasible and is calling on the government to privatize it

The administration of President Bola Tinubu responded to the former president, pointing out that his comment is an opinion, as he is not an engineer

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has released pictures of the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Port Harcourt refinery.

NNPCL is promising that the rehabilitation, which started in 2021 at a cost of $1.5 billion, will be finally completed by December 2022."

NNPC hopes to get PH refinery completed by December 2023 Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

The federal government has high hopes for the Port Harcourt refinery and believes that when it is finally operational, along with the Dangote refinery, it will mark the end of fuel importation.

Obasanjo disagrees with NNPCL deadline

However, Obasanjo, during an interview with TheCable, dashed the expectations of Nigerians arguing that Nigeria’s refineries would never function efficiently as long as they remained under government ownership.

He said:

"Someone told me Tinubu said refineries would work by December. I told the person the refineries would not work. This is based on the information I received from Shell when I was president.”

Tinubu replies Obasanjo

Responding to Obasanjo’s comment, Tinubu’s senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, said the former Nigerian leader shouldn’t make such comments as he is not an engineer, DailyTrust reports.

He said:

"Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with due respect to him, is not an engineer. He’s not the engineer working at the refineries. So, the engineers and the NNPC gave the president a report, and they have said that it will work by December this year,”

“We still have like four months to go. I will say that with all due respect to the former president, who is an elder statesman and our father, that what he said is his personal opinion and view. I would rather rely on the judgment of the engineers who are working at the refinery. So, I think we should wait until December.”

NNPC releases pictures of ongoing work

In an earlier post on its verified social media account, the NNPCL released pictures of Mele Kyari, its Group Managing Director, visiting the Port Harcourt refinery.

Kyari was flanked by senior members of NNPCL and also engineers at the site providing updates on work done so far.

Nigerians react

Reacting to the NNPC pictures @kunleajae wroote:

"See our $1.5 billion rehabilitation work. We are again patiently waiting for December"

@ibrahimogunbad1 also said:

"PMB said same in 2015, pumped billions of naira for its repair, but it all failed. We can not afford to waste scarce resources. The refinery should be sold."

@lekboro commented:

"Until then, let's keep our fingers crossed."

