FCT minister Nyesom Wike has expressed displeasure over the death of 30 persons as a result of illegal miners' activities in the capital city

The former Rivers state governor also confirmed the kidnap of 19 persons in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja

Wike has however taken steps to rescue the victims by involving the service and expertise of the DSS and the police

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than thirty (30) persons have lost their lives in a landslide reportedly triggered by activities of illegal miners in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Wike ordered surveillance as 30 persons died in the Abuja landslide and 19 others were kidnapped. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Nineteen persons were also said to have been abducted in Bwari Area Council of Abuja, on Thursday, September 7.

Daily Trust reported that the council area chairman disclosed this during a meeting between FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and six area council chairmen.

Reacting to the shocking developments, Wike said he would meet with the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja as well as the commissioner of police to receive adequate briefings on the kidnap and facilitate rescue operations, The Guardian report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

FCT: Wike orders demolition of shanties at Kabusa Junction

Legit.ng reported earlier that FCT minister, Wike, has again upheld his promise to demolish shanties and illegal structures in Abuja.

On Monday, September 4, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the directives of Wike, demolished shanties at Kabusa Junction in Dutse District, Abuja.

The demolition exercise was led by the FCTA Department of Development Control director, Mukhtar Galadima.

FCT minister Wike ordered demolition of Jabi Motor Park in Abuja?

A viral TikTok video claims that the new FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, ordered the demolition of Jabi Motor Park in Abuja.

However, digital investigations revealed that the video was from 2020 when the FCTA ordered the demolition of illegal shops in the park.

The investigations further discovered no ongoing demolition at the rumoured section of the park.

Abuja demolition: Landowner threatens to jail Wike

In another report, an Abuja developer, Mohammed Ibrahim Kamba, has vowed to commit the FCT minister, Wike, to prison.

Kamba also threatened to sue the Director of the Development Control, for allegedly exceeding the scope of his powers.

Source: Legit.ng