In an attempt to enforce compliance with the 2-day warning, officials of the NLC got into physical combat with workers in Ondo state

The NLC officials also chased some workers away from their offices in the southwest state of Nigeria

Some Nigerians have reacted to the incidents captured in 2 viral videos shared on Twitter on Tuesday, September 5

Ondo state, Akure - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and some workers in Ondo state have engaged in physical combat over enforcement of the 2-day warning strike.

The NLC had declared a 2-day warning strike following the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

NLC, workers fight in Ondo

In an attempt to enforce compliance, NLC officials were seen in videos shared by @TheNationNews, chasing workers from their offices and in another place, whipping and even fighting with workers who turned up at their place of work.

Nigerians react as NLC chases workers out of offices in Ondo

Some Nigerians have voiced their opinion following the fighting and chasing of workers by the NLC officials in Ondo state.

@kingshoes_oh said Have labor disputes and protests in Ondo escalated to the point where NLC resorts to force, and what are the implications?

@RashwalRashwal

This is wrong on so many levels. Let everyone make a decision for themselves.

@Engr_Stanley_EC

The worst association in Nigeria other than APC is NLC. Know this and know peace!

@jagabanolu

What kind of maddeness is this? S9 NLC is forcing people who want to work to strike against their wishes! Tinubu and the @PoliceNG should investigate these abuses and prosecute the NLC.

@thinktwiz

Those passing judgement should first understand the agreement between the workers and their union. You can't be a sabotour and expect to be treated as a hero.

@TundeUnusual

Divide and rule. The strike action never even start and e don already fail.

@PHFinest

That’s why there’s a task force in every organization

People who will do the dirty work

@Ifhedayor1

This act towards that man is wrong na, not everything can be resolved with force

@olawale_joe

And what does the NLC compliance team achievement for this show of shame toward a colleague ?

My Ondo State people deh over do things.

Aketi did not pay una regularly o, una no go on strike nor fight each other, now Ajero talk of strike, una begin hit each other...too bad !

Source: Legit.ng