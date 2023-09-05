Videos Emerge as NLC, Workers Fight in Ondo Over Warning Strike
- In an attempt to enforce compliance with the 2-day warning, officials of the NLC got into physical combat with workers in Ondo state
- The NLC officials also chased some workers away from their offices in the southwest state of Nigeria
- Some Nigerians have reacted to the incidents captured in 2 viral videos shared on Twitter on Tuesday, September 5
Ondo state, Akure - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and some workers in Ondo state have engaged in physical combat over enforcement of the 2-day warning strike.
The NLC had declared a 2-day warning strike following the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.
NLC, workers fight in Ondo
In an attempt to enforce compliance, NLC officials were seen in videos shared by @TheNationNews, chasing workers from their offices and in another place, whipping and even fighting with workers who turned up at their place of work.
“This is suspicious”: Reno Omokri says as NLC embarks on strike on presidential tribunal judgement day
PAY ATTENTION: FREE Webinar on Media Literacy Aug 31, 12pm by Legit.ng, LEAP Africa, and YDOS 2023 - REGISTER
Nigerians react as NLC chases workers out of offices in Ondo
Some Nigerians have voiced their opinion following the fighting and chasing of workers by the NLC officials in Ondo state.
@kingshoes_oh said Have labor disputes and protests in Ondo escalated to the point where NLC resorts to force, and what are the implications?
@RashwalRashwal
This is wrong on so many levels. Let everyone make a decision for themselves.
@Engr_Stanley_EC
The worst association in Nigeria other than APC is NLC. Know this and know peace!
@jagabanolu
What kind of maddeness is this? S9 NLC is forcing people who want to work to strike against their wishes! Tinubu and the @PoliceNG should investigate these abuses and prosecute the NLC.
@thinktwiz
Those passing judgement should first understand the agreement between the workers and their union. You can't be a sabotour and expect to be treated as a hero.
@TundeUnusual
Divide and rule. The strike action never even start and e don already fail.
@PHFinest
That’s why there’s a task force in every organization
People who will do the dirty work
@Ifhedayor1
This act towards that man is wrong na, not everything can be resolved with force
@olawale_joe
And what does the NLC compliance team achievement for this show of shame toward a colleague ?
My Ondo State people deh over do things.
Aketi did not pay una regularly o, una no go on strike nor fight each other, now Ajero talk of strike, una begin hit each other...too bad !
NLC shuns negotiation meeting with Tinubu
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has shunned the negotiation meeting called by President Bola Tinubu to stop the union from embarking on its declared two-day warning strike.
President Tinubu's minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, convened the meeting to avert the strike that the organised labour had declared.
Full List: Lagos, Kano, others to join NLC strike
Nigeria is on the verge of witnessing another nationwide strike as ordered by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), and other organised labour.
The NLC announced last week that it would embark on a two-day warning nationwide industrial action slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, September 5 and 6, 2023.
Source: Legit.ng