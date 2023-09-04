The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has shunned the negotiation meeting called by President Bola Tinubu to stop the union from embarking on its declared two-day warning strike.

According to Daily Trust, President Tinubu's minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, convened the meeting to avert the strike that the organised labour had declared.

It was reported that the leadership of the NLC were conspicuously absent at the meeting, which was slated for 3pm but started at exactly 5:32pm with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), led by its president, Festus Osifo.

Source: Legit.ng