The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has declared its support for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

The judicial workers have announced a 2-day warning strike in support of the NLC's fight against the unplanned fuel subsidy removal

JUSUN disclosed that the strike will be a total lockdown of all the courts' activities across the country

FCT, Abuja - The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has declared its support for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) by ordering its members to shut down all courts nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday over unplanned fuel subsidy removal.

The National Secretary, L. M. Adetola, made this known in a memo issued on Monday, September 4, Vanguard reported.

Judiciary workers join NLC 2-day strike

JUSUN directed all Deputy President, Zonal Vice Presidents, Chairmen and Secretary of all its Branches and Chapters, to ensure total lockdown of all the courts.

“From Tuesday and Wednesday against the removal of subsidy without a palliative to cushion the effect or hardship resulting from the programme.

“To this end, you are advised to commence mobilization of your members in both the Branches and Chapters of our great union for the proposed action.

“Please note that all Vice Presidents are advised to monitor their zones to ensure compliance,”

NLC shuns negotiation meeting with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has shunned the negotiation meeting called by President Bola Tinubu to stop the union from embarking on its declared two-day warning strike.

President Tinubu's minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, convened the meeting to avert the strike that the organised labour had declared.

It was reported that the leadership of the NLC were conspicuously absent at the meeting, which was slated for 3 p.m. but started at exactly 5:32 p.m. with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), led by its president, Festus Osifo.

NLC declares 2-day warning strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the commencement of a two-day warning strike, which will begin on Tuesday, September 5, to protest the failure of the federal government to address the challenges Nigerians are facing as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The labour union that had shielded the protest after meeting with President Bola Tinubu is prepared to warn the federal government through the two-day strike.

NLC strike seeks to ground economy

The Nigerian economy might be brought to its knees from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) embarks on a Nationwide strike to protest the high standard of living, which they say is caused by the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The labour union notified the Nigerian government of a warning strike last week. Negotiations are ongoing.

