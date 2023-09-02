FCT, Abuja - On Friday, September 1, President Bola Tinubu appointed Khalil Suleiman Halilu (KSH), as Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

into the capacity after terminating the tenure of Bashir Gwandu who held the position for just four months.

President Tinubu has appointed Khalil Halilu as NASENI's CEO. Photo credits: @dawisu, @officialABAT

Who is Khalil Suleiman Halilu?

In this report, Legit.ng highlights five things to know about the new CEO of NASENI.

1) Khalil Suleiman Halilu: A millennial

Halilu was born on October 29, 1990, in Kano state, North-West Nigeria, meaning he is presently 32.

He is the oldest of five children.

2) Khalil Suleiman Halilu: Former ice supplier

Halilu sold ice blocks to neighbourhoods in the North.

According to TheCable, Halilu said he saved up his pocket money and got a refrigerator where he froze the water packs using power supply from his household’s generator. He then sold them to those who had no alternative access to power.

3) Khalil Suleiman Halilu: A technophile

Halilu is enthusiastic about technology.

His personal website says he is a firm believer in the power of technology to impact and improve livelihoods in developing countries.

4) Khalil Suleiman Halilu: NGO Founder

Khalil Halilu is the founder of the Centre for Citizens Welfare and Community Development (CWCD), a non-profit organisation he established in 2018 with the goal of addressing pressing societal issues such as health care, education, the environment, and global warming.

Other areas of interest also include welfare for refugees, migrants, and internally displaced persons, as well as sustainability and inclusive development.

5) Khalil Suleiman Halilu: Golf and polo lover

A sports enthusiast, he is a member of the Lagos, Abuja, and Kano Golf Clubs.

A picture sighted by Legit.ng on his personal website showed him on a golf course.

President Tinubu sacks NASENI CEO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the termination of the appointment of Dr Bashir Gwandu as NASENI boss.

Gwandu’s sack was contained in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, on Friday, September 1st, 2023, and shared on X page (formerly Twitter).

According to the statement by Ngelale, Halilu has been appointed as the new CEO of the agency.

