Jigawa state, Dutse - Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has revealed the plan to create 150 millionaires within 4 years.

Namadi disclosed this while speaking at the flag-off of the disbursement of grants to 1000 women for self-reliance on Thursday, August 31, Daily Trust reported.

Namadi promises to produce 150 millionaires

The governor described it as his commitment to fostering economic prosperity and empowerment in the state.

He urged the women to use the funds judiciously to better their lives.

“This is an important day for us in Jigawa State, as we embark on a journey of transformation and progress. Our administration recognises the incredible potential of our people, and we are steadfast in our determination to unlock avenues of prosperity for them.”

“There is yet a bigger one that would come, and by the grace of God, from now to the next four years, we will ensure the creation of 150 empowered individuals who will be called millionaires in this state.

