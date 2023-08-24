The governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi has declared Monday, August 28, a work-free day for civil servants

Governor Namadi declared the public holiday in celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the state

Civil servants in Jigawa state are however charged to make good use of the day and offer thanksgiving offerings and prayers to God on behalf of the state

Jigawa State, Dutse - Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has declared Monday, August 28th, 2023 a work-free day.

This is in commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of the creation of Jigawa state.

Governor Namadi declared Monday, a work-free day for civil servants in Jigawa state. Photo credit: Mallam Garba Al-Hadejawy

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by the state head of the civil service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila, on Thursday, August 24, Governor Namadi congratulated the civil servants and the entire people of the state on the occasion, NTA News reported.

According to the statement, the governor further enjoined the people to pray for the State and the country at large while celebrating the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Governor Namadi advised public servants and the entire people of the State to utilize the one-day break to thank the Almighty Allah for a conducive atmosphere, and peaceful co-existence and to also pray for sound execution of the present administration’s policies, programmes and projects," part of the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Jigawa state was created out of the old Kano state on Tuesday 27th, August 1991 by the then military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Isese: Governor Sanwo-Olu declares work-free day in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Monday, August 21, as Work Free Day for all public servants in Lagos state to mark the 2023 Isese Day.

This was disclosed in a circular issued by the state's Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Legit.ng gathers that the 2023 Isese Day celebration will hold on Sunday, August 20.

Eid-Al-Adha: Nigerian governor extends public holiday to Friday

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has extended the public holiday for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration till Friday, June 30.

Namadi declared Friday as a public holiday for the continuation of the Sallah celebration.

The State Head of civil service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila, made this known in a statement issued in Dutse, the state capital.

Source: Legit.ng