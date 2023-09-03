The convener of APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, has highlighted the qualities of the five ministers from the southeast

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Francis Okoye has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing individuals with great qualities as ministers from the southeast region of the country.

Okoye said President Tinubu appointed people of impeccable character and had a good track record in their previous positions of authority.

Ministers from Southeast have impeccable character

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng via telephone while highlighting the qualities of the five ministers from the southeast.

“I want to look at the qualities of those so nominated. All the people nominated are People of impeccable character, people who have served in various positions of authority and have displayed a high sense of administrative excellence and decorum in their former portfolios, particularly those from the southeast.”

The southeast ministers will perform

The convener of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Coalition said he is confident that the ministers from the southeast will perform.

Okoye said the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi revolutionised Ebonyi state as the governor with massive infrastructural development.

The APC chieftain further stated that Dr. Anite, a financial expert by training will do well as Minister of Trade and Investment.

“Dave Umahi when he was governor revolutionised Ebonyi state as a state that you can call a state of infrastructure. Is it roads, bridges or schools? There is nothing he did not do in Ebonyi state. Flyover cut across the states, and for the first time, Ebonyi has an international airport. So give him the credit. He's an engineer. So coming on board as the Minister of Work, I know he will do well as Nigeria's Minister for Work.

“The lady, Nkiruka Onyejiocha has equally done well as a five-time member of the House of Representatives, she will do well when she becomes the Minister of State for Labour. Dr. Anite is a medical doctor by profession and a financial expert by training. She will do well as Minister of Trade and Investment.

“Honourable Nnaji is a man who has blazed the trail in his field of endeavour. This is an industrialist who when he comes on board as the Minister of Science and Technology will bring passion to bear and revolutionalisation in that innovative ministry.

“Uju Ohanenye is a humanitarian, who we know comes from Anambra State, a woman who was the only female presidential candidate in the last presidential APC presidential primaries, and she showed capacity. She has shown compassion in dealing with humanity, in dealing with the poor and the downtrodden in our society. So coming from that background, she would do well mobilizing women across Nigeria, for our party and our country, for women to increase their participation in national politics.”

Tinubu commended for appointing Igbos into "powerful" ministries

