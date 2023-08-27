Anas Isa Sadiq Acida, the son of the APC chairman in Sokoto State, Isa Sadiq Acida, died in a ghastly motor accident in Sokoto State on Saturday morning

Sokoto, Sokoto - The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Sokoto State, Isa Sadiq Acida, was besieged with tragedy on Saturday morning, August 26, as he lost his son, Anas Isa Sadiq Acida, in a tragic motor accident.

According to Tribune, the 25-year-old civil engineering graduate from the Lead City University Ibadan died on his way to Sokoto after completing his undergraduate studies.

Anas was said to have died along with his friend, Umar Muhammed, a 22-year-old 300-level public health student at the Lead City University Ibadan.

The two friends died in Saturday's early hours in a ghastly road accident that happened on Yauri road in Sokoto.

Ahmed Aliyu, the governor of Sokoto State, attended the funeral prayer of the late Anas Isa Saddiq Achida and sympathised with the late new graduate's father and other family members, adding that the death was a great loss for the state.

Governor Aliyu condoles with APC chairman after death of son

Aliyu said the late Anas was a “humble, brilliant and dedicated son”. He prayed to Almighty Allah to accept his good deeds and forgive his shortcomings.

The governor urged the family to accept Anas' death as the will of Allah and called for a prayer for the repose of the soul of their dear son.

Anas has been buried according to Islamic rites and tradition.

Source: Legit.ng