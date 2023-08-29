Reports emerging from the selection process of the new Aseyin of Iseyin at the monarch’s palace indicated that Prince Olawale Oyebola has emerged as the preferred candidate of the kingmakers

The 10 kingmakers, Legit.ng learnt, arrived in the palace at 10:00 am, after security agents had cordoned off the place to uphold order

Since the voting process started, as planned by the officials of the Iseyin Local Government and security agents, the outcome of the votes cast showed majority of votes were in favour of Prince Oyebola

Iseyin, Oyo state - Prince Olawale Sefiu Oyebola has reportedly emerged as the new Aseyin of Iseyin, Legit.ng understands.

The 55-year-old prince was elected the 30th Aseyin after 10 kingmakers unanimously voted for him as the new king of Iseyinland at a meeting on Tuesday, August 29.

Iseyin town gets new monarch

12 people were said to have jostled for the coveted Aseyin stool.

Prince Oyebola will succeed the late Aseyin Oba Salahudeen Abdul Ganiyy Adekunle Ajinese 1 who died in 2022. He spent 15 years as a king.

The new Aseyin-elect works and resides in the United States of America (USA) with his family.

Earlier in the day (Tuesday, August 29, 2023), the Aseyin of Iseyin's palace was cordoned off by security operatives including personnel of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun.

Legit.ng reports that Iseyin is the headquarters of Oke-Ogun zone of Oyo state.

