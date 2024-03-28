The APC in Oyo state, Ibadan, has launched another attack against Governor Seyi Makinde's government

The party is angered over the huge sum of money Makinde claimed to have spent for the partial execution of the Ibadan Circular Road Project

The spokesperson of the Oyo APC, Olawale Sadare, levelled a serious allegation against Makinde regarding the state's fund

Oyo state, Ibadan - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has cried out over what it described as an alleged monumental fraud, which the party claimed it discovered in the partial execution of the Ibadan Circular Road Project.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 27, Oyo APC warned that the unabated corruption being perpetrated by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde could plunge the state into irredeemable doom in the near future.

At the commissioning ceremony, which took place at Badeku Junction on Ife-Ibadan Express Road last Friday, Makinde announced that the Ibadan Circular Road Project was the largest investment in Oyo state in 50 years. He noted that the project had cost a whopping sum of N300 billion.

Anambra state governor, Professor Charles Soludo, was the special guest of honour at the event.

Reacting to the above assertion, via a statement issued on Wednesday by its publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC queried Governor Makinde on the rationale behind his government redesigning the road project to occupy 425 metres.

Sadare noted that the ongoing indiscriminate demolition of properties of poor citizens was to serve the interest of the governor and his cronies.

"Gov. Makinde mis-appropriates scarce resources to the detriment of the welfare of the people. This has to stop." APC said.

