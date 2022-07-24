Within months, there has been a sequence of deaths among prominent traditional rulers in Oyo state.

The people of Iseyin in Ibadan, the state capital were thrown into sudden mourning on Sunday, July 24, over the death of the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiyu Salawudeen.

Oba Salawudeen's death is the latest recipe for pain and tears months after the passing on of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomoso; Oba Saliu Adetunji and Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

A veterinary doctor who graduated from the University, the deceased traditional ruler ascended the throne in 2007.

Reports have it that he has been at the University College Hospital for months and gave up the ghost on Sunday at the age of 62 years.

Amid the monarch's death, traditionalists are said to have begun burial rites around the ancient town.

