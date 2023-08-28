A WhatsApp message claimed that the Oyo state government is sharing palliatives with residents

The message said residents can check eligibility on a certain portal online so they don't miss out on the 'opportunity'

However, a fact-check report has shown that the Oyo state government is not sharing palliatives through any online platform

Ibadan, Oyo state - Government sources have dismissed the viral claim about authorities sharing palliatives.

A message alleging that the Oyo state government was sharing palliatives recently went viral on WhatsApp.

It is false that the Oyo state government is sharing palliatives. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Makinde not sharing palliatives, be wary

The message claimed that the government asked residents to check their eligibility online with respect to President Bola Tinubu's N5 billion subsidy removal palliative to states.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The WhatsApp message contained a link where Oyo state residents were requested to check if they were eligible to benefit from the initiative.

The message comes amid the revelation that the N5 billion palliative approved by the federal government to each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was for the purchase of rice and maize for distribution to the poor and vulnerable.

It read:

“WELCOME TO FG 5BN oyo (sic) STATE PALLIATIVE. Check now if you are among the selected people to receive this palliative from the Federal Government of Nigeria. CHECK NOW https://Inkshk.com/5BN-OYO-STATE-PALLIATIVE.”

According to a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, Oladayo Ogunbowale, a media aide to Governor Seyi Makinde, told citizens to be wary of fake news.

His words:

“While the official information from the Palliative Committee is only from the Hon Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, I can confidently confirm that no online registration portal/platform has been designated by the Committee or Oyo State government.

"It is fake, and people are advised to desist from sharing such message on any platform”.

Similarly, when contacted, two Oyo State Palliative Committee members on Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery, labelled the claim false.

Jide Bamgbose said:

“It is fake. Please tell our people not to fall victim.”

Another committee member, Ademola Babalola, the chairman of the Oyo state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), asked the public to disregard it.

Babalola wrote:

“It is fake news."

Palliative: “Nigerians must hold govs accountable”, Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, August 24, said that governors and local government chairmen should be held responsible if the distribution of subsidy removal palliatives is poorly managed.

He said this while responding to a request by Muslim clerics to be allowed to monitor the distributions nationwide, according to a statement shared on the Twitter (also known as X) page of the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS) disclosed.

Source: Legit.ng