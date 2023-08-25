President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to vote out governors who are not performing well in their states

Tinubu said he could not order the governors but the people could vote them out if they underperformed

The President urged the people to hold the state governors accountable for proper distribution of palliatives

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to vote out any underperforming governor.

Tinubu said the people should hold the governors accountable as he does not have the constitutional right to tell the governors what to do, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu urges Nigerians to vote out underperforming governors Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Vote out underperforming governors

The President stated this while speaking on the distribution of palliatives given to states to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy at the Presidential Villa, on Thursday, August 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some Islamic scholars have urged the Federal Government should monitor the distribution of palliatives given to states

“The people reside in the states. Even if I set up a panel, I will have to go through the governors and the local governments. We will continue to talk to the governors. Nigerians must hold them accountable.

“It’s unheard of that in a constitutional democracy; a president will sit here and give orders to states. I can only appeal to them to implement. The people reside in the states, and if the governor is not doing well, the people must vote them out.”

“Nigerians must hold govs accountable”, Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, August 24, said that governors and local government chairmen should be held responsible if the distribution of subsidy removal palliatives is poorly managed.

He said this while responding to a request by Muslim clerics to be allowed to monitor the distributions nationwide, according to a statement shared on the Twitter (also known as X) page of the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS) disclosed.

Organised labour rejects N5bn palliative to governors

Organised labour kicked against the federal government's move to release an N5 billion palliative package to each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to curb the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The workers, who are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), said the governors could not be trusted with such a project.

The organised labour argued that the governors would favour politicians rather than the poor Nigerians who needed the N180bn largess disbursed to the state government to the Nigerian citizens.

Source: Legit.ng