Gunmen attacked the convoy of former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, resulting in the death of a police officer in the Ihube community along the Okigwe-Enugu expressway

Okorocha expressed his anger and disappointment at the attack, highlighting the contrasting safety he experienced in Enugu

The former Imo governor criticised the state of affairs in his state and hinted at speaking out about a capable candidate he will support in the forthcoming guber polls

Enugu state - Gunmen on Friday, June 16, attacked the convoy of former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, resulting in the death of a police officer.

The attack took place in the Ihube community along the Okigwe-Enugu expressway, The Punch reported.

Gunmen attacked the convoy of former Imo governor Rochas Okorocha on Friday, June 16. Photo credit: Senator Rochas Okorocha

How my convoy was attacked, Okorocha speaks

Okorocha confirmed the tragic incident and expressed his sorrow at the audacity of the attack on his convoy.

The former governor revealed that the slain police officer was part of the security team assigned from the Enugu state Government House to accompany him to the burial ceremony of the mother of the immediate past governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha.

Speaking at a birthday celebration event for Samuel Anyanwu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the upcoming governorship election in Imo state, Okorocha described the killing of the officer as unfortunate.

He recounted that he was returning from Enugu, where he had attended the burial ceremony of a former Senate president's wife, Ken Nnamani.

Okorocha added that the governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah, had provided vehicles and security personnel for his journey back to Imo state.

I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened, says Okorocha

Expressing his anger, Okorocha emphasized the stark contrast between his safe stay in Enugu and the attack that transpired in his home state, resulting in the loss of a security agent's life.

He criticized the current state of affairs in Imo state, stating his dissatisfaction with those aspiring to govern the state, except for one individual whose qualities he appreciated. Okorocha vowed to address the situation at the appropriate time.

“I am angry. I am very angry. I am angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me but it is in my own state that the convoy released to me by the governor of Enugu state (a very good man) to attend the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise that was attacked and one policeman killed.

“What is happening in Imo state makes me angry. Many people who are running to govern Imo state are not capable but I have seen one man who the cap fits. When it is time I will speak," the former Imo governor said.

Source: Legit.ng