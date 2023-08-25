A herdsman, Zakari Sale, has been shot dead and his body dumped in the bush in Dunokofia LGA of Anambra state

It was gathered that the deceased was shot in the head and left leg by the suspected gunmen in Ukwulu community

The Siriki Fulani in Anambra, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Akwa, Anambra state capital

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ukwulu, Anambra state - Suspected gunmen have killed a herdsman, Zakari Sale, and dumped his body in the bush in Ukwulu community of Dunokofia Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN) in the South East, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, said the deceased herdsman was shot in the head and left leg.

Suspected gunmen kill herdsman in Anambra Photo Credit: @NorthernFocus

Source: UGC

Suspected gunmen kill herdsman in Anambra

Siddiki, who is also the Siriki Fulani in Anambra stated this on Friday, August 25, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said a total of 15 cows were killed in the same community two weeks before the incident.

“I came to know about the incident when the brother of the slain herdsman, Haruna Sale, called me on Wednesday, August 23, and told me that his brother had been missing since August 21, 2023, and immediately after the call, we set up a search party where we eventually found his decomposed body in a bush around the community.”

According to Nigerian Tribune, the Traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Peter Anukwu Uyanwa, has advised herdsmen to vacate the town temporarily to enable him to study the security situation in the community.

The Siriki Fulani in Anambra called on the security agencies to ensure that those behind the barbaric act are brought to Justice while appealing to his members to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

4 herdsmen killed, hundreds of cows stolen in Anambra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fresh ethnic tension is brewing in Anambra state as four Fulani herdsmen were reportedly shot dead in an attack on a settlement in Ogborji, Orumba South local government area.

The incident which occurred on Saturday, March 6, amid the mounting farmers-herders crisis in the country also saw many cows stolen.

Speaking on the development, the chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Southeast zone, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, said gunmen entered the camp and started shooting, leading to death.

Gunmen kidnap popular native doctor, kill bodyguards

A popular Anambra-based native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, who resides in the Idemili North local government area of the state, has been abducted.

The gunmen stormed the hotel of the popular witch doctor in the Oba community on Sunday night, July 23, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

His two bodyguards were shot dead before he was later whisked away to an unknown destination,

Source: Legit.ng