Kizz Daniel has shared a heartwarming video of him linking up with his mentor and music star 2Baba

The Twe Twe crooner and African Queen star also confirmed they have a new music project on the way

In the clip, Kizz Daniel was spotted respectfully bowing to 2Baba, a move which left people gushing

Legit.ng can confirm that a new jam is on the way between Kizz Daniel and legendary singer 2Baba.

Recall that Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, made headlines after he shared how musician Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, influenced his musical career.

Kizz Daniel appreciates 2Baba for visiting him. Credit: @kizzdaniel @officia2baba

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel links up with Davido

Kizz Daniel hinted at 2Baba paying him a visit as he appreciated the singer for coming to him in a video he shared online.

The two music stars were spotted in a car as Kizz Daniel repeatedly bowed to 2Baba while calling him by different names, from 'boss' to 'baba.'

Towards the end of the video, Kizz Daniel and 2Baba revealed they have a new song together, making it their first collaboration.

Watch video as Kizz Daniel finally links up with 2Baba

Recall that 2Baba had described Kizz Daniel as a genius in the music industry.

Fans gush over Kizz Daniel's video with 2Baba

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions fans expressed their excitement ahead of the soon-to-be-released song. Read the comments below:

PoojaMedia:

"We need some good music from 2Baba tho."

YoungEmmanuelJ:

"Them say Tekno day outside oo."

tosan29_:

"Make u no go talk say na you revive 2baba career o."

ugo_shib:

"If you like go disrespect him tomorrow. You no say una no get sense for that industry."

Royal_royaltyy:

"Let 2Baba not break your Apple MacBook with his elbow sha."

wfheitingar:

"Na your mentor now untill you grow pass am, fake love everywhere. Lol"

KingsleyIyamu6:

"Later nah you go still call 2baba influencer."

Kizz Daniel replies Tekno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel responded to his colleague Tekno in a heated social media post.

According to Kizz, he had tried to help Tekno revive his career by getting him to sing on Buga.

This was after Tekno reacted to a fake report about Kizz Daniel paying him N1 billion for being on Buga while also throwing shade at him.

Source: Legit.ng