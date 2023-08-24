Abuja residents were thrown into mourning in the early hours of Thursday, August 24, as a two-storey building collapsed at Nigeria's capital.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened at Lagos Street, Garki Village, in the Garki area of the country's capital.

In a tweet by NTA, two persons died while 37 others were injured in the early hour tragedy.

Rescue operation was reported to be ongoing, and the 37 injured persons have so far been moved to the hospital. This was also shared by Ikharo Attah, an aide to former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Bello.

Attah, in the social media post, shared a video of the tragic scene, adding that two people were confirmed dead.

The authorities were yet to make an official comment on the incident when writing this report, but eyewitnesses have been sharing their experiences on social media.

The incident happened barely a week after President Bola Tinubu appointed Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

On his assumption to the office on Monday, August 21, the minister vowed to demolish buildings that were illegally built and insisted on working with the Abuja master plan.

It was also rumoured that Wike has marked about 6,000 buildings for demolition in the capital city but the minister has denied the claim.

See tweet of the building collapsed here:

Source: Legit.ng