Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum, was deposed on July 26, in a coup led by General Abdourahamane Tichiani

ECOWAS, headed by Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has asked Tichiani to hand over power to President Bazoun, but he declined

Tichiani subsequently refused to meet with the ECOWAS delegation led by Nigeria’s former military leader Abdulsalami Abubakar since the regional body-imposed sanctions on Niger following the coup

Aso Villa, Abuja - As part of efforts to defuse the political crisis in Niger Republic, President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with some critical stakeholders in the ECOWAS intervention.

President Tinubu is the chairman of the authority of the Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will soon take a decision on the political impasse in the Republic of Niger. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Niger: Tinubu engages in crucial consultation

Per The Nation newspaper, attending the ongoing meeting are the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray; and the leader of the ECOWAS delegation to Niger Republic’s military junta, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu is also attending the meeting.

Though there was no brief to the media on the agenda for the meeting, The Nation said the reason would revolve around averting armed conflict in Niger.

Tinubu had faced a huge backlash at home over his threat to use military force to reverse the coup in neighbouring Niger.

Niger coup vs ECOWAS: Tinubu gets warning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu received a caution against influencing military action on the coup plotters who overthrew a democratic government in the Niger Republic.

The senior lawyer's warning came days after the ECOWAS authorities declared Niger's airspace a no-flight zone.

Falana said Tinubu-led ECOWAS should impose more stringent sanctions on Niger and adopt measures to make them work.

Coup: El-Rufai speaks on ECOWAS' war option

Legit.ng also reported that the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, August 22, warned ECOWAS against going to war with coup-hit Niger Republic.

El-Rufai noted, "Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria”.

The ex-governor added that President Bola Tinubu-led ECOWAS should “avoid this civil war between brothers”.

