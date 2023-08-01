President Bola Tinubu has been warned to desist from leading the ECOWAS to take military action against coup plotters in Niger Republic

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and senior advocate, said that suspending Niger from ECOWAS was not stringent enough

He said it was important for the West African bloc to apply more sanctions against Niger but should desist from employing military forces

Ikeja, Lagos - President Bola Tinubu has been cautioned against influencing military action on the coup plotters who overthrew a democratic government in the Niger Republic.

Femi Falani, a human rights lawyer, called on Tinubu and other leaders of the heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Tuesday, August 1, Channels Television reported.

Falana sends message to Tinubu against using force in ECOWAS

Falana urged Tinubu-led ECOWAS to:

“Impose more stringent sanctions on Niger and adopt measures to make them work, particularly given the intransigence of the coup plotters.”

The senior advocate's warning came two days after the ECOWAS authorities declared Niger's airspace a no-flight zone, adding that it was giving the military junta in the country a one-week ultimatum to return power to the democratic government.

It warned that the use of force was not ruled out of the options against the military junta.

Sanctions of ECOWAS on Niger military junta

The 15-nation of the West African body demanded the “immediate release and reinstatement” of Mohamed Bazoum, the elected president of Niger, who has been held captive by the military since last Wednesday, July 26.

While reacting to the move by the West African bloc, Falana maintained that suspending Niger from the ECOWAS was not enough, as disclosed in a statement signed by Tayo Soyemi of the Falana and Falana Chambers.

Recalled that President Tinubu was unanimously elected as the chairman of the ECOWAS earlier in July.

