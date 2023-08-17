FCT, Abuja - The embattled and suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, returned to court on Thursday, August 17.

The embattled apex bank chief, who has been in detention since being suspended from office on June 9, 2023, was accused of conferring corrupt advantages on Yaro, a director in April 1616 Investment Ltd.

The Federal High Court Ikoyi struck out the two count charges bordering on firearm possession against Godwin Emefiele for lack of diligent prosecution. Photo Credit: @DeborahToluwase

Emefiele was spotted at the FCT High Court, Maitama and was seen hiding from flashlights from the journalists' cameras at the court premises.

Nigerians reacted quickly to this scenario, as seen in the viral video.

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole GenZ, with the user handle on X as @DeborahToluwase, wrote:

"Emefiele has suffered sha.

"From being a celebrated public official to this."

@rilwan_ola01 wrote:

"Emefiele also purchased 100m apc Presidential ticket form while in office

"The man committed a lot of monetary crime and also abuse of office.

"I only have issues with how he’s been treated without proper legal assessments but he sincerely created the mess millions of Nigerians are facing..

"He deserves to be tried properly and if guilty, he should be prosecuted according to law and not vendetta or abuse of power."

@cbngov_akin1 wrote:

"Emefiele collapses in court....

"Just the way he collapsed millions of small businesses with his greedy Naira Change...putting millions of Nigerians in suffering."

