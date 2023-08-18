The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under President Bola Tinubu's government has been dragged to court

Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana SAN, has sued the CBN for floating the naira

Falana insisted that there is no provision for floating the naira, and the CBN's decision to allow the value of the naira to be determined by market forces is not backed by law

Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana has condemned the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the government of President Bola Tinubu, to float the naira.

Femi Falana drags CBN to court over floating of the naira. Photo credit: Central Bank of Nigeria, Femi Falana

Source: Facebook

According to the legal luminary, such a move is illegal and will be challenged in court.

Meanwhile, as of Friday, August 17, the CBN website puts the exchange rate between N744 and N746.

But Falana, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, Falana argued that according to the CBN Act, the central bank is obligated to set the exchange rate.

“There’s no provision for floating the naira. It’s illegal. You say, ‘The value of the naira will be determined by market forces.’ That is not there in the law,” he said.

Falana explained that unless government officials take steps to strengthen the naira and establish it as the sole legal tender in Nigeria, our progress will be limited, The Guardian report added.

