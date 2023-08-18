A popular Isese activist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, a.k.a. Talọlọrun, has been remanded in prison for defaming the Emir of Ilorin

Talọlọrun was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo state capital and taken to Ilorin before he was charged to court

A lawyer, Abdulkadir Ademola Ajasa, said Talolorun’s arrest has nothing to do with Isese but for defaming the character of the Emir of Ilorin, and others.

Kwara state, Ilorin- A popular Isese devotee and activist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, a.k.a. Talọlọrun (Who is God), has been remanded in prison for insulting the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, among other offences.

As reported by the Punch, in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, August 17, Talọlọrun was arrested on August 16 in Ibadan and taken to a police station in Ilorin, Kwara state.

How Taniolorun was arrested and taken to Ilorin

“Taniolorun was arrested in Ibadan this evening (August 16) and taken to a police station in Ilorin,”

In another post, Talọlọrun was said to have been charged to court and called on support from other Isese practitioners.

The post read: “All Isese practitioners, meet Taniolohun in court in Ilorin. Very urgent.”

Why Taniolorun was arrested and remanded in prison

Speaking after the court session on Thursday, a lawyer, Abdulkadir Ademola Ajasa, said Talolorun’s arrest has nothing to do with Isese but for defaming the character of the Emir of Ilorin and others.

The Isese practitioner was alleged to have burnt the Quran

“The reason he was arrested is that he defamed the character of those mentioned earlier and he has always been inciting the public to go against Ilorin based on the atrocity he committed when he burned the Quran. If these things are not handled properly, it could lead to religious crisis.”

An Islamic cleric also confirmed the lawyer’s statement saying Taniolorun insulted the Muslim leaders, an act that will not be tolerated.

“Talolorun believes he knows it all. Our Emir and every other leader are not to be disrespected. This needs to be curtailed,”

Isese Festival: Imminent clash looms as Islamic clerics threaten traditionalists in Ilorin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that traditional worshippers in Ilorin Kwara State have been given a note of warning by the Council of Ulama (Islamic clerics) not to observe nor celebrate the Isese festival.

The Islamic cleric noted that the Ilorin Emirate would not condone any form of traditional festival or rites.

Court sends Iya Osun to jail over Ilorin religious crisis

Ilorin is increasingly becoming the scene of an epic clash between Muslims and traditionalists (Isese).

Recent incidents are markers of the religious animosity which started when a traditional worshipper of Obatala, Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, was prevented from hosting a planned festival for adherents of Isese.

Although top police operatives waded in, met with both Muslims and traditionalists and sued for peace, the crisis has refused to abate.

Source: Legit.ng