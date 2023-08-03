Ilorin is increasingly becoming the scene of an epic clash between Muslims and traditionalists (Isese)

Recent incidents are markers of the religious acrimony which started when a traditional worshipper of Obatala, Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, was prevented from hosting a planned festival for adherents of Isese

Although top police operatives waded in, met with both Muslims and traditionalists and sued for peace, the crisis has refused to abate

Ilorin, Kwara state - A magistrate court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara state, has ruled that Madam Efunsetan Abebi Aniwura Olorisha, be remanded at the Oke- Kura Custodial Centre.

Madam Abebi is a top member of the Kwara State Association of Traditional Religion.

Iya Osun (left) was arrested for alleged defamation of Sheikh Okutagidi in Ilorin. Photo credits: Ifangelist Adeifa Iwalesin, Animasaun Al-Imam

Source: Facebook

Court remands Iya Osun in Kwara for bogus claims against Ilorin cleric

Legit.ng learnt that the Isese leader was denied bail on Tuesday, August 1. Her remand was connected to a character assassination complaint lodged by one Sheikh Okutagidi along with some Muslim faithful in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

It was gathered that an accomplice, one Oba Olowu Mechanic, who interviewed Iya Osun in the controversial video which landed her in trouble, was also remanded.

The court refused to take their bail and adjourned the case till Tuesday, August 29.

Muslims, Isese adherents crisis gets messier in Ilorin as police arrest Iya Osun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the crisis between Muslim faithful and Isese adherents in Ilorin got messier on Monday, July 31, as police operatives arrested Madam Efunsetan Abebi Aniwura Olorisha, a top member of the Kwara State Association of Traditional Religion, also known as Isese.

Iya Osun had alleged that Sheikh Okutagidi sought her spiritual help during the birth of one of his children and she came to his aid.

Tension as Muslim group storms Osun priestess’ house, warns against holding Isese festival in Ilorin

Legit.ng also reported that a Muslim group, Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society, in Ilorin, Kwara State, warned an Osun priestess, Yeye Adesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, against organizing isese festival in the state.

The group stormed the residence of the Osun priestess to issue the warning, stating that they were sent by the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Source: Legit.ng