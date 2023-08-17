There's a new development regarding the arrest of the G.O of Agape Evangelical Ministry in connection to the death of a female Evangelist who reportedly died during sex with him

The Abia state police command on Thursday, August 17, confirmed the arrest and detention of Bishop Timothy Otu, in a statement

The state's police spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, said Bishop Otu has been transferred to the state's criminal department for further investigation into the matter

Aba, Abia state - The Abia state command is making headway regarding the death of a female evangelist linked to a popular pastor in Aba, Abia state.

The police in Abia state have confirmed the arrest of the General Overseer of the Agape Evangelical Ministry, Bishop Timothy Otu. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Abia police arrest popular pastor over the death of female evangelist

The state's police command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Thursday, August 17, confirmed the arrest and detention of the General Overseer of Agape Evangelical Ministry identified as Bishop Timothy Otu, The Nation reported.

According to ASP Maureen Chinaka, Abia police public relations officer (PPRO), Otu checked into a hotel in Obingwa with a 43-year-old woman, Mrs Happiness Echieze from Isialangwa Local Government Area of Abia State whose dead body was later found naked in the room, The New Telegraph reported.

Recalled that a female Evangelist attached to a Pentecostal church in Aba reportedly died during suspected rounds of sex with an unnamed General Overseer and Bishop whose church is in Aba, Abia state.

In a statement released by Chinaka, the randy cleric has been arrested while the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, (CID), Vanguard report added.

