Terrorists claim responsibility for NAF helicopter crash in Niger

Tension hits Niger state as terrorists claimed responsibility for crashing a NAF surveillance helicopter

The NAF MI-171 surveillance helicopter crashed near Chukuba village in Niger State, on Monday, August 14

In a 2-minute and 17-second video, the terrorists, who spoke in Hausa Language claimed they crashed the NAF jet using an AK47 rifle

Shiroro, Niger State - Members of the Dogo Gide group, one of the notorious bandits have claimed responsibility for crashing a surveillance helicopter belonging to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The MI-171 helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed in Badna, Chukuba ward. near Chukuba village on Monday, August 14, Daily Trust reported.

Terrorists claim responsibility for crashing NAF surveillance helicopter in Niger

Source: Twitter

Terrorists claim they crashed NAF jet using an AK47 rifle

According to Daily Trust, on Tuesday, August 15, terrorists, in a two-minute-and-seventeen-second video, claimed they crashed the NAF helicopter using an AK47 rifle.

The narrator in the video, who spoke in Hausa, stated this in the video.

The media house could not authenticate the claim by the terrorists that they crashed the NAF helicopter using an AK-47 rifle but a Fact-Check ran to verify the authenticity of the video shows the video is new on the internet

The Dogo Gide bandits have caused the deaths of many farmers and security operatives in Niger state.

