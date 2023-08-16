Tragedy has struck in Riyom Local Council of Plateau State as suspected killer herdsmen shot two school teachers to death

Riyom, Plateau State - Two teachers have been killed and Vice Principal (VP) shot after gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen attacked BECO Comprehensive School, Kwi, in Riyom Local Council of Plateau State.

As reported by The Guardian, the principal of the school, said the tragic incident occurred on Monday, August 14 at about 2.00 pm.

Suspected killer herdsmen kill 2 teachers

Gyang explained that staff members were on routine meeting when security men on duty confronted some herdsmen who led their cows into the premises for grazing.

He added that the staff came out of the meeting while the security men interrogated the herdsmen

He said:

“While we were trying to engage them on the need to vacate the school premises, two of them suddenly brought out guns, pulled the triggers and instantly killed two of my teachers, while the Vice Principal (Administration), Mr Dalyop Ibrahim, and one other were shot in the abdomen.

“As I speak, one of the injured is receiving treatment at General Hospital, Riyom, while the vice principal was taken to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).”

