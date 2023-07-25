Fresh details of how a tanker laden with fuel exploded at Ore, Odigbo LGA of Ondo state on Sunday, July 23rd have emerged

According to the Ondo state police command, the tanker laden with fuel exploded when some people rushed to scoop fuel out of it

The command further disclosed that eight persons have been confirmed dead from the unfortunate incident

Ore, Ondo State - At least ten persons have died while trying to scoop fuel from a tanker laden with petrol that fell at Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state on Sunday, July 23rd, 2023.

The spokesperson of the Ondo state police command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya in an interview with the BBC Pidgin, confirmed the development.

Eight confirmed dead in Ondo tanker explosion

Omisanya disclosed that the operatives of the command received news of the sad incident and as of Sunday, eight (8) people were confirmed dead.

SP Odunlami-Omisanya added that the tanker caught fire when some persons were scooping fuel from it.

"The tanker fell and people rushed there to scoop fuel and as they were scooping the fuel, the tanker exploded.

"Eight people were confirmed dead as at yesterday night (Monday) July 24,” Odunlami-Omisanya tell BBC Pidgin.

Speaking further, the command's PPRO, said a pregnant woman and three children were said to be among those who died in the incident, The Cable report added.

It is important to note that some reports indicated ten persons lost their lives to the sad incident and other reports indicated eight persons died.

In fact, The Nation reported that 20 persons including three children and a pregnant woman were among those killed in the fire incident.

