FCT, Abuja - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has given an insight into how many lives were lost in the first half of 2023.

The corps public education officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, disclosed that a total of 4,387 people were killed as a result of road traffic crashes from January to June across the 36 states and the FCT, Daily Trust reported.

Kazeem, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, August 13, in Abuja, disclosed that 14,108 injuries were recorded from the crashes within the same period.

According to the FRSC official, the road crashes were a result of night trips, the use of worn-out, expired tyres and overspeeding, PremiumTimes reported.

“From January to June, a total of 4,387 people were killed as a result of road traffic crashes. The Corps also recorded 14,108 injuries from the crashes within the same period.

“And you know our men do not operate at night, as such these drivers take advantage of our absence on the road at night to violate established traffic regulations,” he said.

Ondo tanker explosion: How 8 people died

At least ten persons have died while trying to scoop fuel from a tanker laden with petrol that fell at Ore, Odigbo LGA of Ondo state on Sunday, July 23rd, 2023.

The spokesperson of the Ondo state police command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, in an interview with the BBC Pidgin, confirmed the development.

Omisanya disclosed that the operatives of the command received news of the sad incident, and as of Monday, eight people had been confirmed dead.

Explosion rocks Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Another tanker laden with fuel exploded on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The explosion occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Araromi Town before the Interchange and is causing traffic gridlock.

It was learnt that some motorists close to the scene had scampered to safety.

According to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Ogun Sector Command, efforts are on to bring the situation under control.

