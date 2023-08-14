Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State- The Ogun State police command has arrested suspected and notorious armed robber Akeem Owonikoko along the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode – Benin Highway.

As reported by Daily Trust, the arrest of the 33-year-old suspect was confirmed by the police spokesperson, Omolala Odutola, on Sunday, August 13.

Akeem Owonikoko was nabbed during an operation led by the area commander in Ijebu-Ode, ACP Omosanyi Adeniyi. Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Reports confirmed that Owonikoko's arrest was made during a 24-hour operation led by the Area Commander, Ijebu Ode, ACP Omosanyi Adeniyi.

According to the police spokesperson, Owonikoko confessed that he was being aided by an Inspector of Police (IPO), whom he identified as Ola.

He stated that IPO Ola was his gun supplier, and they get numerous supplies from him that aides the operation of his gang members.

Police recover valuables from suspects residence

The police spokesperson said:

“Owonikoko was sighted in a Toyota Camry driving inward Ijebu Ode from Ososa and as soon as he sighted the police , he diverted into a close.

“The suspect, who disguised on Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) uniform and the mastermind of several nefarious crime, attempted to out smart the policemen, but he was arrested.

“Searching the vehicle he earlier abandoned, a black cellophane bag containing 32 expended cartridges,78 live cartridges, a locally fabricated short gun were recovered."

The police also confirmed that several vehicles were recovered at Owonikoko's residence. Items like ammunition, cell phones, wristwatches and other valuable items during a thorough search at his residence.

The police said:

“Also, search warrant was also executed at his residence where another magnum pump action riffle, one double barrel short gun, one locally fabricated double barrel pistol , stunt pistol chocker, an unregistered silver colour, Toyota Camry and Green colour Toyota Sienna Bus marked KNN 58 TD Ogun were recovered.

“Others are a liquid chemical, a black beret with insignia of Aiye Confraternity, cannabis, hard drugs, ATM card, Power bank, two Apple wrist watches, two cell phones and poisonous charm were also recovered.”

The Police Spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered the police to go after the remaining suspects.

She reiterated that Ijebu-Ode Area Command had continued to raise the bar in crime fighting.

Odutola added that the commissioner of police remained committed to rid the state of criminals.

